Authentise acquires Elements Technology Platform

Authentise has announced the acquisition of Elements Technology Platform, a provider of self-serve workflow tools for manufacturing.

The deal represents Authentise’s first acquisition in its ten-year history and has been made to help accelerate the additive manufacturing workflow company’s growth outside of the 3D printing space.

Through its Docket platform, Elements offers real-time visibility and traceability to factory operation via an extension to the users’ ERP software. In its short history, the company has aligned with the likes of the MTC, AMRC and Made in Sheffield, and has also attracted the custom of Carpenter Additive who uses the platform to support its powder production operations.

As part of the transaction, Authentise will integrate the Elements product and team. Authentise believes it will enable manufacturers to access connected workflow management solutions to manage their lot-size 1 operations ‘efficiently, flexibly and transparently.’ Bringing together a range of workflow management, real time machine data insight, artificial intelligence and RFID technologies, Authentise and Elements are confident they will better facilitate reliable and efficient manufacturing operations with end-to-end transparency.

“Elements is the perfect addition to the Authentise portfolio,” commented Authentise CEO Andre Wegner. “Like Authentise, Elements have been laser focused providing manufacturing operations with the flexibility they need in the post-pandemic world with the efficiency that data enables in the 21st century. Elements provides customers with a unique self-serve tool for all types of manufacturing operations to quickly create, capture and access repeatable shop floor processes. Delivering intelligent production planning & scheduling and real-time views of production customers can track orders, like they’re paying for coffee. These exciting services will become a key part of the combined Authentise portfolio.”

“The real story of Industry 4.0 has yet to be written,” added Joe Handsaker, CEO of Elements Technology. “The last 20 years have been wasted focusing on predictive maintenance and analytics, which have yielded very little return on investment. It’s time to refocus on what’s core to manufacturing: the worker. Supporting them with data and modern tools gives us more context in manufacturing and allows us to drive better quality, insight and completely new business models. If nothing else, the pandemic has shown that a radical rethink of the way things are made and delivered is necessary. We’re delighted to have found a partner that understands that and are excited to build a better future, together.”

