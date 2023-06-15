Authentise launches Authentise Threads to facilitate in-house engineering collaboration

× Expand Authentise Threads image - 1

Authentise has announced the launch of Authentise Threads, a tool designed to deliver ‘powerful digital thread’ capabilities.

The Authentise Threads capability combines communication and project management tools into a new work thread collaboration suite, and is said to ‘transform’ R&D and industrial engineering teams into ‘innovation engines.’ Authentise says the product provides more fluid operations, which are demanded by increasingly distributed environments.

Among the key features of Authentise Threads are cross functional work thread collaboration; shared information, knowledge, and resources; collaborative digital decision making; continuous learning and improvement.

The cross functional work thread collaboration feature allows users to create, search, follow and link work threads across engineering teams and partners with real time structured communication, chat and notifications. The information sharing tools, meanwhile, provide a shared repository of all the key data, resources, goals, metrics needed for work thread execution. With collaborative digital decision making, users can formally track and manage workthread efforts, insights, actions, decisions and resolutions. The continuous learning and improvement feature allows the full history and traceability of work can be shared, as can discussions, issues, actions, metrics, all with full context.

“Despite the noise about the need to be more agile, it’s clear that there’s a relative lack of software solutions available today to support R&D, industrial engineering and manufacturing to actually accomplish this,” commented Authentise CEO Andrew Wegner. “If the definition and simulation of product and process is digital, then there’s no reason we cannot adopt similar processes to those pioneered in software and move at digital development speeds.”

Authentise Threads has already been placed in the hands of a selection of users, with the R&D division of a surgical robotics company said to have achieved a 1.5x ROI on their investment within two weeks. The company was also using Threads to track R&D decision digitally, and is said to have saved 150 hours and 20 meetings across a distributed team which includes external partners.

Amit Visrolia, Chief of Digital Engineering for the National Composite Centre, who were one of 90 organisations to have helped shape Threads through feedback, added: “Authentise Threads provides us with a place for people to communicate and for data to be connected. With Threads decision processes, and their context, are captured, which is critical to our ability to demonstrate certification. Essentially, with Threads, we’ve a people and communication work chain.”