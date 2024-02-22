Authentise awarded 3 grants to advance 3D printing lattices, measurement and remanufacturing projects

× Expand Authentise ion - 1

Authentise has been awarded three grants to advance a series of Open Initiative projects that are designed to make additive manufacturing more secure and efficient.

The manufacturing workflow management company and its partners are being supported by funding from Innovate UK, the US Department of Energy and Eureka. This recent backing represents the third, fourth and fifth grant to be awarded for a project under Authentise's Open Initiative umbrella.

First of the three projects to have received financial backing is METAMAT where – together with NS85, Teesside University, Lancaster University and Holdson – Authentise will work to develop a seamless integration between manufacturer, designer and customer to enable highly functional metallic lattice parts at scale.

Meanwhile, the DISTOPIA project that Authentise is participating in with EPOCH, AMRC, Queen Mary University London, ION Metal, and Turkish Aerospace will see a Plasma-DED solution developed to address manufacturing, repair and remanufacturing sectors. Here, Authentise will use its expertise in data-driven workflow management and digital certification to support the integration of ‘cutting-edge digital manufacturing methods’ and ‘state-of-the-art material technology.’

Finally, the AM-Verify project was selected as one of ten projects to receive funding from the US Department of Energy through the Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CyManII). This project will aim to build a secure real-time measurement system that is able to detect if malicious third-parties have infiltrated an additive manufacturing system to introduce defects. Authentise will work alongside I3D MFG and Addiguru to demonstrate multiple verification data streams that are integrated into the CyManII-developed Cyber Physical Passport. It is hoped this project will improve cyber security, while also aiding AM manufacturers in their ability to improve manufacturing quality assurance.

“These grants show that Authentise keeps pushing the boundaries of additive manufacturing to help accelerate the technology benefits of our customers, AM power users,” commented Erica Vlahinos, VP of Additive Manufacturing at Authentise. “Together, we are delivering a more secure and efficient technology, ready to penetrate further into the heart of manufacturing as a whole.”

“Authentise has always pursued a very intentional open innovation approach working with a myriad of partners around the world to address some of the industry’s most pressing challenges,” added Simon McCaldin, VP Open Innovative at Authentise. “We’re delighted to have been trusted by both our project and funding partners to provide the digital backbone of the solutions. We’re excited to share the progress of these and many other projects to come.”