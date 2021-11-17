Carbon makes Design Engine software available to all users of 3D printing

× Expand Carbon

Carbon has announced that its Design Engine Software is being made available to designers globally, including those who don’t operate Carbon 3D printing platforms.

Available globally for purchase in early 2022, Carbon’s next generation Design Engine software will be available to users of ‘most common 3D printers’ via a license. Earlier this year, the company rolled out the software capabilities to all Carbon users, having previously only made it available to select users, but now has gone one step further to allow more engineers to ‘dramatically accelerate the product development process.’ It will be available in three tiers – Standards, Pro and Enterprise – to allow companies to select the best license for their needs.

Through the Pro tier of Carbon’s Design Engine platform, users have the ability to tune multiple zones at once, integrating different lattice types, cell sizes or strut diameters to create different performance aspects within a single part using the same part. Via the same offering, Design Engine also uses patent-pending technology to blend zones and produce attractive functional lattices. The platform also boasts compatibility with most common additive manufacturing processes by outputting lattices as STL files.

Among the early applications of the software were the Adidas Futurecraft midsole, Riddell’s American football helmet and Specialized’s bike saddle. By making the platform more accessible, Carbon expects to see a wealth of 3D printed parts of this ilk released to market in the near future.

“Creators are challenged with fragmented solutions and organisational silos that have caused friction, limitations on innovation, and delayed time to market. To successfully bring better products to market in less time, organisations need a platform that unifies product design, development, and manufacturing,” commented Phil DeSimone, Chief Product and Business Development Officer at Carbon. “Carbon’s software suite, starting with Design Engine, aims to cover every step needed for companies to create products with superior performance while accelerating the time to market.”

“We’ve invested heavily in research and innovation, with the goal of improving riders’ experience on the bike. Our collaboration using Carbon’s Design Engine software and 3D printing process enabled us to develop a saddle with different damping characteristics, something impossible with traditional foam, leading to superior comfort,” added Emma Boutcher, Saddles, Grips and Tapes Product Manager at Specialized. “We wanted to push the limits and our partnership with Carbon allowed us to do just that.”

