Users of Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis 3D printing systems will have access to 3YOURMIND’s Agile PLM, MES and ERP software tools after the companies announced their collaboration.

The partners believe that by combining their respective technologies they will be able to provide users with a ‘critical competitive edge’ that enables innovation in design and production.

With the Agile PLM software, users of Carbon’s 3D printing technology will be able to quickly identify the parts they need. The Agile ERP software, meanwhile, will allow users to quickly calculate parts prices based on the material prices and production parameters of each project. And Agile MES will help companies optimise their production processes by utilising a digital thread to control, track and analyse every aspect of the process.

These tools, per 3YOURMIND, enable companies to achieve assessment process time reductions of up to 95%, reduce the need for jobs scheduling and documentation by 90%, and record a 130-150% higher machine utilisation.

“We are thrilled to partner with 3YOURMIND and unlock the full power of the additive manufacturing value chain,” commented Phil DeSimone, co-founder, Chief Product and Business Development Officer at Carbon. “As we continue to grow our customer base, 3YOURMIND’s parts identification, order management and production planning capabilities will seamlessly enhance our versatility and the customer experience.”

“This partnership with Carbon demonstrates a prime example of how our software can enhance the entire AM process,” added Aleksander Ciszek, founder and CEO of 3YOURMIND. “By including their unique technology parameters in our AMPI we can extend their connectivity capabilities, help streamline data analytics and help identify prime use cases in which to harness the power of AM.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Join us at TCT 3Sixty, the event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence, on 28-30th September at NEC, Birmingham, UK, to see AM technology in action and learn from experts and end-users in our CPD-certified conference. Register now for free.