CASTOR offers free trial of 3D printing part identification software

CASTOR

CASTOR has announced its industrial manufacturing software for automatic part identification is available for a free trial.

The company has launched its free trial version to allow potential customers to explore the capabilities of its flagship software product.

CASTOR developed its software product to help manufacturers identify where, when, and how to utilise additive manufacturing technologies. To do this, the company has automated the process of screening parts – potentially thousands at once – and highlighting those that make a good business case for additive manufacturing.

By making its software available via a free trial, manufacturers will be able to test the software’s ability to analyse parts and determine the ‘additive manufacturing potential’ of them. This opportunity, CASTOR says, will enable them to ‘understand how the software’s analysis can empower them to make informed decisions based on a deep analysis.’ That analysis considers material properties, cost effectiveness, digital supply chain benefits and sustainability. With these elements all under consideration, CASTOR’s software recommends optimal combinations of printers and materials, while also estimating production costs, lead times and C02 emissions.

Using this information, manufacturers should be better placed to make informed decisions on how to implement additive manufacturing technology, with CASTOR suggesting it will help many users to accelerate the evaluation process and reduce time to market.

“Our mission is to help every engineer reduce the time and effort required to identify the opportunities for additive manufacturing,” commented CASTOR co-founder and CEO Omer Blaier. “Through the trial, we want to enable every engineer experience the value of our software first-hand.”