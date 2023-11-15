CASTOR software can now visualise 3D parts from 2D drawings

× Expand CASTOR

CASTOR has introduced a new capability that will allow users to automatically visualise 3D parts from 2D drawings.

The company’s software platform has been designed to help manufacturers identify where to leverage 3D printing technology by automating the process of screening parts, with a feature that allows users to assess the printability of 2D files available since last year.

Now, once a 2D drawing is uploaded to CASTOR’s software, a 3D view can be simulated to offer the user a comprehensive analysis of the part’s printability. This, CASTOR says, results in better estimations of printability, cost, sustainability, lead time, and supply chain advantages.

The automated analysis of 2D drawings considers material properties, cost-effectiveness, and digital supply chain before making a decision regarding the printability of the part in seconds. It does this by extracting product manufacturing information out of PDF files of 2D drawings, calculating the part’s dimensions and complexity, and creating a visual 3D simulation. With this information, the software can recommend optimal technology and materials, while also performing a financial analysis of additive manufacturing. Recommendations for the re-design of parts can also be provided.

“The new capability introduced by CASTOR will be a game-changer for engineers, significantly reducing the time and effort required to qualify AM parts,” commented Omer Blaier, co-founder and CEO of CASTOR. “This tool will eventually enable engineers to expedite the identification of parts suitable for 3D printing and allocate their valuable skills to more strategic tasks. With this innovation, we aim to transform the landscape of additive manufacturing and make it even more accessible for companies relying on 2D PDF drawings in their manufacturing processes.”