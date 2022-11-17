Cognitive Design Systems announces three 3D printing software partnerships; appoints Steve Costello as Strategic Advisor

× Expand Cognitive Design Systems

Cognitive Design Systems (CDS) has announced a series of software partnerships with Stratasys, Fortify and Synera at Formnext.

The company has also appointed Fortify’s Chief Revenue Officer Steve Costello as a Strategic Advisor.

CDS is a ‘new generation’ design software and consulting company which leans on artificial intelligence for 3D modelling and numerical simulation. Its flagship product allows users to orientate parts, nest them, and create support structures, while also generating a dashboard result that includes cost breakdown, printability and machine suitability.

Partnering with Stratasys, the company’s Cognitive Additive software for additive manufacturing feasibility and cost analysis is now integrated into GrabCAD Print. It means Stratasys users – starting with FDM but to be extended to other technologies in the future – can now ensure the quality of parts as they go from CAD file to manufacturing file.

The company’s affiliation with Synera (formerly ELISE) also sees its Cognitive Additive software integrate into Synera, with additional modules to be added later.

With Fortify, CDS will work to create a lattice design tool for RF applications. Pooling their respective expertise, they will look to enable the autonomous generation of Gradient Refractive Index (GRIN) devices commonly applied for lens application, before manufacturing them with Fortify machines and materials.

This solution, the partners believe, will allow users to generate, modify and visualise GRIN design from start to finish, while also having the ability to optimise the internal lattice or TPMS structures for a desired frequency range.

In addition to this ongoing collaboration with Fortify, CDS has moved to add Steve Costello as a Strategic Advisor. Costello has more than 30 years’ experience in software and hardware. He was previously the Chief Revenue Officer at nTopology, and held sales leadership positions at Aras Corp and Spaceclaim, the latter of which was acquired by Ansys.

CDS believes his software expertise and market knowledge will benefit the company in rapidly growing their footprint in North America.

“I’m excited to help CDS as they bring new capabilities to the engineering software space,” Costello said. “Optimising parts for manufacturability from the concept phase is a game changer for additive as well as traditional manufacturing.”

Rhushik Matroja, CDS CEO, added: “We are excited to have someone on board with Steve’s tenure. His expertise and knowledge will help us drive the go-to-market strategy in North America. Steve’s vision and values for the industry will be extremely valuable in making CDS a top engineering design solution provider as CDS continues to expand with exciting new developments. As a team, we all share the same passion in bringing the most innovative design solutions to our customers.”

