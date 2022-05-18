Dyndrite announces partnerships with Meteor Inkjet, Azul3D & Impossible Objects

Dyndrite and Meteor Inkjet have announced the launch of a 3D software tool that is designed to simplify the development and adoption of inkjet technology for additive manufacturing applications.

Meteoryte is built with the Dyndrite Application Developer Kit and offers additive manufacturing system builders a foundational set of tools for the initial stages of machine development.

Among the key features of the software tool are the ability to import 3D meshes and geometry, easy geometry manipulation and a 3D viewport for build area visualisation. Users will also be able to slice at up to 1200 dots per inch and produce monochrome images for machine input.

“Additive manufacturing machines that require jetting print heads are becoming increasingly popular. Through software, our goal is to empower machine builders and improve their success rate, while reducing their time to market,” said Harshil Goel, CEO, Dyndrite Corporation. “Our mission is to provide tools that create new tools. Meteoryte powered by Dyndrite is a perfect example of a tool that helps downstream customers with an accelerated path to success.”

Clive Ayling, Meteor’s Managing Director added: “Developing and implementing an industrial inkjet system can be challenging, and new 3D applications and companies are emerging all the time. Meteor’s scalable datapath solutions for all major printheads, coupled with Meteoryte, will allow our OEM customers to harness the power of inkjet for 3D and additive manufacturing applications by significantly reducing development cost, time and risk.”

Dyndrite announced the development of Meteoryte at RAPID + TCT, where it also revealed partnerships with Azul3D and Impossible Objects.

Azul3D has selected Dyndrite’s application development kit to pair with its High Area Rapid Printing (HARP) technology and will create internal and customer-facing software apps. These apps will be ‘powered by Dyndrite’ and work to speed the front end process, including controlling image generation and compensations, while also offering oriented features like repeatable build automation.

“HARP’s unprecedented print throughput of 12 vertical inches per hour and largest build volume requires the most powerful tools,” commented Cody Petersen, Azul 3D CEO and board member. “We want to make sure the software we use can keep up with the demands of a larger, faster machine. Dyndrite’s speed and flexibility match our vision for taking additive manufacturing to new heights.”

Impossible Objects, meanwhile, has selected Dyndrite to power the software driving its composite-based additive manufacturing CBAM process after a successful proof-of-concept trial.

During that trial, Impossible Objects integrated Dyndrite’s ADK with its own proprietary software to drive its CBAM production process. With Dyndrite’s ADK, Impossible Objects says it created an automated CAD-to-print workflows with a build time ten times faster than before, reduced manual labour by 90% and improved build block use by 20%.

“Committing to Dyndrite software was an easy choice to make at this point,” said Robert Swartz, CEO of Impossible Objects. “Two weeks into our initial project, manual build prep went from three hours down to a few minutes as we automated with the Dyndrite tools. 3D data processing benchmarks dropped from 56 minutes to 5 minutes, so that the entire four-hour process is now completed in less than ten minutes, a 95% reduction time.”

