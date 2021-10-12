Dyndrite makes new Raster & Vector Toolpathing API available

× Expand Dyndrite

Dyndrite has announced the availability of its enhanced Raster and Vector Toolpathing API which offers ‘disruptive’ capabilities for additive manufacturing.

The new toolsets can be licensed by machine OEMS developing raster (DLP, LCD, Binder Jetting) and Vector-based (DMLS, SLM, SLS) 3D printing processes, as well as end users aiming to develop and qualify machines, materials and geometries without revealing IP or employing large software development teams.

Dyndrite believes its new software tools will help democratise the ability to create toolpathing strategies that facilitate the 3D printing of previously impossible designs, while also detecting upskins, downskins, inskins and features without cutting corners thanks to its 3D Volumetric Part Segmentation capabilities. The 3D Volumetric Part Segmentation feature utilises a GPU-based voxel engine and is said to surpass existing layer-by-layer boolean toolpathing methodologies. The 3D fields are thresholded and booleaned to enable the assignment of different parameters within a single model, which allows robust build strategies that match the geometry being printed to be developed. This could be resolving large and small features at the resolution of the machine, assigning high-throughput strategies for thicker sections, or implementing machine-based support strategies without having to split CAD models into discrete components, for example.

Other capabilities of the 3D Volumetric Part Segmentation include the generation of ‘feature aware’ machine tiles, using geometry to programmatically determine finely-graded process parameters, and the ability to create an unlimited number of thresholds, using the API, to deliver accurate parameters to each condition in the build. The Toolpathing API also enables more detailed assignment of parameters through the workflow, including offsetting outer contours and zones; process parameter and machine constraint assignments; machine and process tiling; and merging, sorting and filtering.

“Generating toolpaths, or instructing a machine on exactly how to build your part, is critical to that part’s ultimate success, especially as the types of parts, materials, and machine capabilities advance. Machine makers and their customers require more sophisticated tools to be able to consistently deliver quality parts, especially, for example, heat exchangers, turbines, and other difficult-to-print geometries, at faster speed,” said Harshil Goel, CEO, Dyndrite. “The innovations being delivered by Dyndrite far surpass the capabilities of even the most advanced OEM-developed software offered today, and is only the beginning of a much requested and long overdue industry shake up.”‍

“True volumetric analysis enables us to identify features that cannot be found using 2.5D analysis of layer data. It also allows us to develop more sophisticated toolpath strategies in the vicinity of fine features that are generated using any method: CAD Geometry, Mesh data from 3D Scanning, or Implicit Geometry. This goes far beyond layer booleans used to determine upskin and downskin,” added Steve Walton, Head of Product, Dyndrite. “Now we can use 3D fields to assign parameters throughout the build.”

