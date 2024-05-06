Endeavor 3D adopts Materialise CO-AM platform to supplement HP 3D printing capacity

× Expand Endeavor 3D

Endeavor 3D has onboarded the Materialise CO-AM software to bolster its HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing production capacity.

The contract manufacturer says its integrated the CO-AM platform in response to rising demand for industrial additive manufacturing in highly regulated and demanding industries.

With CO-AM, Endeavor 3D says it will be able to digitally transform its processes, moving away from its reliance on email, spreadsheets and whiteboards to run its 3D printing production. This, the company believes, will streamline its workflow, reducing touchpoints and increasing efficiency through automation.

Among the benefits of the CO-AM integration are the seamless storage of incoming requests in CO-AM’s order management system, the receival of automatic status notifications, and the launch of files into Materialise’s Magics 3D Print Software once orders are ready for production. Orders will now be efficiently batched on build trays, with updates sent automatically to operators as the job progresses.

CO-AM will manage all HP 3D printers on the shop floor, providing real-time sensor data status updates for remote monitoring and quality management, while also overseeing post-processing, finishing and quality control. Endeavor 3D has suggested the integration of CO-AM will lead to a 20% increase in labour productivity and a 30% improvement in yield.

“We have multiple manufacturing and quality control processes, so this tool also enables us to aggregate them into a more seamless workflow,” said Endeavor 3D COO Janet Dickinson. “This update highlights Endeavor 3D’s investment in its quality control systems to ensure the highest quality output on behalf of our customers. Having a software platform that prioritises qualification makes our overall production more efficient.”

“To scale additive manufacturing, the industry is in need of printers that are designed for high productivity coupled with an integrated end-to-end workflow solution that focused on lowering the cost of additive parts in production while managing quality,” added Arvind Rangarajan, Global Head of Software and Data, HP Personalization and 3D Printing. “The collaboration between HP and Materialise delivers this solution for Endeavor 3D.”

“This collaboration with Endeavor 3D and HP empowers us to drive industrial volume production with additive manufacturing,” offered Udo Eberlein, VP of Software at Materialise. “The openness of the CO-AM software platform allows for deep integration with HP technology, which enables Endeavor 3D to optimise its production processes and build a strong foundation to scale as the company acquires more customers and expands its operations.”