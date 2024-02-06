Fictiv turns to ChatGPT to help manufacturers assess materials options

Fictiv Fictiv Materials AI Materials.AI

Fictiv has introduced an artificial intelligence assistant designed to help engineers quickly navigate material options for their manufacturing needs.

Powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Materials.AI is integrated into Fictiv’s digital manufacturing platform and has been extensively trained on Fictiv’s manufacturing data and offerings. This allows Materials.AI to be consulted by engineers, receiving material suggestions before placing their manufacturing orders.

Fictiv has sought to develop the platform because the ‘rapid advances in material science and manufacturing technologies such as 3D printing can be confusing and time-consuming.’ Specifically, the company has recognised the selection of materials as a hurdle for manufacturers, since there may be several options for any given design. For each of these materials, that requires a nuanced consideration of their performance, cost, manufacturing efficiency, and aesthetic properties.

Materials.AI, Fictiv believes, will help engineers make fast and informed decisions.

"Historically, manufacturing consultation has been largely confined to one-on-one conversations with too few experts, making it slow and difficult for engineers to get the information they need when it comes to manufacturing," said Chris Lippi, Chief Product Officer at Fictiv. "At Fictiv, we leverage technology to democratize access to critical manufacturing knowledge, tools, and services. And so we're thrilled to leverage ground-breaking advances in AI large language models and our own growing dataset to provide customers with an even better service experience."

"Material selection is a crucial factor in our engineering and design process," added Ryan Rivas, Design Director at Bennett Awards. "To have an on-demand tool that helps with this decision-making process, on top of Fictiv's other AI-powered tools for quoting and design for manufacturability feedback, is going to make a significant impact."