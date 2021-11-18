GE Additive launches Amp metal additive manufacturing process management software

× Expand GE Additive Over the Shoulder Shot of Engineer Working with CAD Software on Desktop Computer, Screen Shows Technical Drafts and Drawings. In the Background Engineering Facility Specialising on Industrial Design

GE Additive has announced the launch of a cloud-based process management software platform at Formnext.

The company is rolling out the first two modules of Amp in mid-November 2021 for users of the Concept Laser M2 machine users. A wider release of the Print Model and Simulation & Compensation modules is planned for the second quarter of 2022.

Designed exclusively for users of GE Additive machines, Amp boasts the tools needed to manage, process and manufacture metal additive parts into one platform in a bid to provide a streamlined workflow that reduces trial and error and improves part production. With centralised data, users can simulate the manufacturing process in real time, generating estimates for cost and time, while also having access to a database that supports seamless data transition between one task and another.

GE Additive says the key benefits of the Print Model module include the automation of manual tasks, such as support generation, nesting and slicing; the ability to carry out design work while process intensive tasks run in the background; and the receival of notifications of potential failure points before the print starts. The Simulation & Compensation module, meanwhile, has been designed to add predictive capability to GE Additive machines by anticipating distortions, residual stresses, recoater interference and defects and applying corrections before printing is launched.

These tools are being offered to GE Additive uses via a limited release in which users of the Concept Laser M2 machine can sign up for a six-month trial period free of charge, starting from November 23rd.

“At GE, we are in an anviable position of being both the largest user of metal additive technology, as well as being a manufacturer of machines and powders, so we understand first-hand the challenges other users face when industrialising metal additive,” commented Igal Kapstan, General Manager – Software at GE Additive. “And when we couldn’t find a software solution that met our needs and was easy to use, we created one. As we develop Amp, my team has benefitted from close collaboration with teams at GE Aviation and GE Global Research – actual additive users working on an industrial scale – to get their perspective and invaluable feedback.”

“We know from our work on binder jet and M Line that this iterative, customer-centric approach works really well and helps us continuously improve Amp as we prepare for wider release in Q2 next year,” added Jeremy Harrington, VP – Business Development, Software at GE Additive.

