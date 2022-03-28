Intech partners with Machineworks to enhance metal 3D printers with Polygonica

Intech Additive Solutions has licenced MachineWorks’ Polygonica software to support its range of metal 3D printing systems.

Polygonica is a polygon-mesh modelling engine which has been integrated by the likes of 3D Systems, Stratasys, Renishaw, Desktop Metal, DMG Mori and more.

With Intech Additive becoming the latest to licence the software, the company expects it to enhance its iFusion SF1, iFusion MF and iFusion LF metal additive manufacturing platforms, and complement its AMBuilder and AMOptoMet software solutions. Intech is confident the advanced mesh algorithms of Polygonica will supplement the AMBuilder build preparation in tackling the issue of part deviation that often occur during metal 3D printing processes. This will help to ensure more successful builds for users of Intech’s metal systems.

“At Intech, we are working hard to accelerate the adoption of metal printing in modern manufacturing by providing a complete end-to-end ecosystem, from design for additive manufacturing, through printing, post-processing and quality assurance,” commented Murari Venkataraman, VP of Operations at Intech Additive Solutions. “We’re striving to lower the cost of entry whilst improving reliability, throughput, and efficiency. Adding Polygonica’s world-renowned mesh algorithms to AMBuilder was an important step for us, and we also plan to introduce new and innovative software powered in part by the Polygonica engine.”

“We are of course very pleased to announce that Intech is our second Polygonica customer in India. Moreover, we are very excited to be working with Intech,” added Dr Fengiang Lin, Managing Director of MachineWorks. “Their undoubted knowledge and experience in the metal additive industry will help the Polygonica team meet the ever more demanding requirements of handling DfAM geometries. We look forward to seeing the new developments in their future products.”

