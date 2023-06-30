LatticeRobot launches engineering community for lattice research and knowledge share

LatticeRobot LatticeRobots - 1

LatticeRobot has launched a new community for engineers to come together to address the challenges of lattice research, discoverability and interoperability.

The company has been founded by CEO Matt Shomper, formerly the Director of Engineering at orthopaedic manufacturer Tangible Solutions, and CTO Nachiket Patil, who has previously worked for ZVerse and Full Speed Automation in software development and engineering roles.

They have come together to found LatticeRobot after identifying that a 'lack of common knowledge' is impeding the potential of lattice structures to 'change the world of advanced manufacturing.' The LatticeRobot community therefore intends to provide a platform for engineers to collaborate and share knowledge in an enhanced working space. Through this platform, the founders of LatticeRobot believe engineers will be able to aggregate and explore the world's knowledge of lattices, textures and relate mesoscale geometry and applications.

To this end, an interactive environment will help engineers explore what combination of base materials and lattice geometries will create data-driven results. LatticeRobot will combine lattice geometry with empirical, functional data to produce optimised implicit unit cells that work with modern latticing software. nTop, Cognitive Design Systems and Solo Lattices have all been named as partners, while the data will be supplied by hardware, software and consulting vendors. The data will refer users back to the references products and services, and help them to understand the most suitable products and services for their applications.

“I’ve spent the past decade delivering innovation through novel lattices and foams in metal additive manufacturing, an expensive and time consuming process,” said Shomper. “The way we ultimately accelerate progress is by combining our knowledge and working together, and that’s why we built LatticeRobot.”

"LatticeRobot is a great approach that bundles decades of hard-to-obtain knowledge of the leading experts in design for additive manufacturing and makes advanced lattice engineering accessible to everyone," added Alexander Oster, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Autodesk.

LatticeRobot launched a private beta offering in June 2023, and expects to launch publicly in the fall of 2023. The company is seeking academic, hardware and software partners to collaborate on data structures, unit cells and referral systems.