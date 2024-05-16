Markforged introduces TurboPrint capability to Gen 2 Mark Two & Onyx Pro 3D printers

× Expand Markforged

Markforged is doubling the print speed capacity of its Mark Two and Onyx Pro Gen 2 printers with the launch of Turbo Print.

Turbo Print is a new 250µm layer height print mode for Gen 2 Mark Two and Onyx Pro printers that is said to result in print speed increases of up to 2x compared to 200µm print settings.

This new capability means parts can be delivered quicker with an increased throughput, helping users move through product iteration cycles at a speedier rate and get an increased return on their investment. According to Markforged, parts printed at 250µm also maintain the same surface finish quality as parts printed at 200µm.

The Turbo Print capability is compatible with Gen 2 devices and Markforged’s Onyx filament, with only a firmware update required. Markforged believes the new capability is valuable to anyone with a high printer utilisation, such as print farms, and any users printing design iterations, MRO parts or responding quickly to line changeovers. Offline Eiger users with active licences will receive the Turbo Print feature packaged in a future quarterly software update.

Markforged grows EMEA team

In addition to the new software capability, Markforged has also appointed Matteo Stagni as its VP of Sales for EMEA.

Stagni brings more than 20 years of experience, with a track record of leadership positions in the USA, Germany and Italy, and an extensive knowledge of the industrial workspace.

Drawing on his commercial and strategic knowledge in OEMs, robotics and digital software, Markforged is hoping Stagni will be able to help the company to drive growth and deliver value for customers on their factory floors.

“Markforged is connecting the dots between industrial automation and more sustainable practices by helping companies reduce their physical inventories and waste by printing strong, reliable parts on-demand at the point of need,” said Stagni. “I am excited to be part of this change in both thinking and manufacturing practices.”