Materialise announces updates to Magics additive manufacturing software and more at RAPID + TCT

× Expand Materialise Materialise announces Magics updates

Materialise has launched the latest version of its Magics additive manufacturing (AM) software at RAPID + TCT.

The Belgian 3D printing company says its flagship data and build preparation platform now includes features that improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness for users integrating new parts and designs for AM.

A new Lattice Module that supports beam lattices has been added to help users create complex designs with lighter data sets, for faster, more accurate file processing and preparation. There’s also an enhanced Nester Module, which enables users to automatically place multiple parts onto a build platform and create protective packaging customised to the design of each part. Updates to the Magics user interface have also been added, including a new dark theme option to help reduce visual strain when using the platform for extended periods.

"Materialise remains at the forefront of the 3D printing industry by actively addressing user needs and introducing innovative technology and features that solve their pain points. With this new version of Magics, we are empowering users with faster file preparation for complex designs and enabling more efficient printing of multiple parts in a single build,” said Egwin Bovyn, Magics Product Line Manager at Materialise.

Materialise is also highlighting several new partnerships including its previously announced integration with Ansys’ simulation software for laser powder bed fusion, and a new collaboration unveiled yesterday with nTop to integrate its implicit modelling API with Materialise Magics 3D Print Suite and NxG Build Processor. Today, EOS is also expanding its existing collaboration with Materialise as its aims to streamline quality control in 3D printing and reduce inspection costs for metal printed parts in the aviation and medical industries.

Materialise will integrate multiple EOS process data sources, including optical tomography (OT) and powder bed camera data, with the AI analytics and correlation capabilities of the Materialise Quality & Process Control (QPC) system. This is said to enable extensive inspection of AM process data to detect anomalies, and eliminate the costly quality review of parts post-manufacturing. As a member of the EOS Developer Network (EDN), Materialise also has access to the different open APIs, which provide data generated during the build process. Materialise’s QPC system, part of Materialise’s CO-AM Software Platform, uses the open EOS interfaces to import OT data generated in EOS systems.