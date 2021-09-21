Materialise launches Dental Module Magics add-on to enable automated print preparation in dental space

× Expand Materialise Materialise's Dental Module for Magics.

Materialise has announced the introduction of a Dental Module for its Magics software which is designed to allow dental labs to optimise and automated their 3D printing preparation workflow.

Available as an add-on to Materialise's flagship Magics software platform, the new Dental Module provides dental professionals with a range of features that allow them to flexibly fix, repair and edit their 3D files before printing.

Users are able to upload dental CAD designs to the platform, with the software automating the required print preparation steps, such as labelling, nesting and support structure generation, with just the click of a button. This allows tasks that might take hours to carry out manually to be completed within minutes. Materialise’s Dental Module also provides advanced control over processing steps through customisable processing profiles, while users can also refine automatically generated results or process applications not supported by the module in a tailored manner if necessary.

Materialise now offers ten modules for Magic users, with tools available to serve customers in a variety of industries. As 3D printing’s application continues to grow within the dental sector, Materialise has now sought to offer automated print preparation solutions to support the 3D printing of crowns, bridges and more.

“3D printing has become well established within dentistry. Today, many dental labs have their own printers and create custom parts for dental restoration daily,” commented Volker Schillen, Market Innovation Manager at Materialise. “Their next goal is optimising the workflow so dental specialists can reduce the amount of time spent manually preparing designs to be printed. With automated tools, specialists can instead use this time on other valuable responsibilities, such as meeting with patients.”

