Materialise launches Mimics Flow Case Management software for point-of-care labs

Materialise has introduced the Mimics Flow Case Management solution for hospital-based point-of-care facilities.

The new offering has been designed to enable hospitals to enforce quality management within their 3D workflows, while digitally streamlining point-of-care and 3D printing processes, and facilitating collaboration between clinicians, lab leaders and engineers.

Mimics Flow Case Management supplements the Mimics Innovation Suite medical image-based engineering toolbox already offered by Materialise, and provides a single workspace for all stakeholders to view all operational work. Materialise believes the case management tools will help to scale operations, organise and manage files, and improve efficiency. The software is equipped with tools such as the 3D Viewer, which is said to help accelerate the approval process and increase clinician engagement, while also allowing medical professionals to communicate with peers and patients.

Other features include quality management tools to allow hospitals to implement checks and controls within their workflow, and automatically generated case history reports to help ensure compliance. Users can also record quality metrics and leverage the data to measure, analyse and optimise planning and 3D printing processes.

“Point of care 3D labs are becoming more common as hospitals see the value in onsite 3D printing and advanced visualisation for personalised patient care,” commented Brigitte de Vet-Veithen, Vice President of Materialise Medical. “With the new Mimics Flow solution, Materialise offers 3D labs and the clinicians who rely on them a complete case management system to better organise, track, and collaborate on cases.”

Earlier this week, RICOH 3D for Healthcare announced it would be using several Materialise software solutions to enhance its development of 3D printed anatomical devices. Among the software products Ricoh will be using is the Materialise Mimics Innovation Suite.