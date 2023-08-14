Nano Dimension acquires technology and intellectual property of UK-based software company Additive Flow

× Expand TCT Magazine

Nano Dimension has announced that it is acquiring the technology and intellectual property of the UK-based company Additive Flow, which supplies solutions for 3D design simulation and optimisation. Additive Flow has developed software for mechanical, thermal, thermo-mechanical properties, as well as frequency and fatigue across a range of materials and processes.

According to Nano Dimension, the Additive Flow product addresses design, production, and quality decisions, while optimising for cost, weight, manufacturing productivity, and manufacturing yield simultaneously.

The customer base of Additive Flow is made up of companies in the following industries: advance optics and optoelectronics; aerospace and defence; semiconductors; advanced energy; and electronics.

Nano Dimension says the acquisition signals a successful milestone in its product development roadmap. It says that Additive Flow’s AI and GPU accelerated software will enhance the ability of Nano Dimension customers to replicate, design, and augment AME electronic components’ prototypical layouts, in a rapid and cost-effective manner.

Additive Flow’s core technology will be integrated into Nano Dimension’s proprietary design package suite, FLIGHT.

“The Additive Flow team is thrilled to join Nano Dimension. Our solution was born out of real engineering challenges we faced to harness the capability of advanced manufacturing,” said Alexander Pluke, CEO and CTO of Additive Flow. ”Our platform is built from the ground up to handle all the complex data and decisions of digital engineering, so teams can focus on their key goals. We are fortunate to have found a great partner in Nano Dimension where our innovation can be leveraged to its maximum potential. We look forward to building on our impressive track record and continuing to develop Additive Flow’s software and enhance Nano Dimension’s leading AM and AME product offerings.”

Nick Geddes, Senior Chief Technology Officer of Nano Dimension added: “We have been looking at the software market for simulation and optimisation offerings for some time. There are many strong solutions in the market that do certain elements of those complicated tasks, but it is Additive Flow’s product that stood out in terms of the functionality we needed for a holistic solution, especially in the context of our requirements across AME and multi-dimensional polymer, metal and ceramic AM. The acquisition will add considerable firepower to the ability of our customers to leverage our leading digital manufacturing solutions.”

Read more:

Nano Dimension CEO to resign if Murchinson gains representation on Nano Board

Murchinson in new attempt to enact change at Board level of Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension addresses Murchinson's nominees to its Board of Directors and initiates $227.5 million share repurchase plan

A complete timeline of the Stratasys + Nano Dimension + Desktop Metal + 3D Systems story (so far)