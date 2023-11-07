Nexa3D launches Nexa AI platform to optimise workflow of XiP Pro 3D printing system

× Expand Nexa3D Nexa3D's Nexa AI platform.

Nexa3D has introduced Nexa AI, an AI platform that has been developed to automate the end-to-end workflow for its XiP Pro 3D printing system.

The software package is said to simplify the entire workflow, from file preparation through to post-processing.

Exhibiting the Nexa AI software at its Formnext booth, Nexa3D says the platforms aims to provide users with the print intelligence needed to ensure first time print success on a consistent basis, helping to ensure repeatability and reliability. As this is of 'tremendous value' to industrial customers, Nexa3D has rolled the Nexa AI software out for users of its XiP Pro 3D printing system, with the platform's base module available immediately and subsequent features and updates to come later in the year.

At its core, Nexa AI will help to streamline and automate print workflows, remote monitoring, and print management, while also enabling real-time error detection, intervention and remediation. This, Nexa3D says, will help users to reduce material consumption, lower labour costs, and increase production yields.

By leveraging Nexa AI, users of the XiP Pro will have access to a platform that increases its learning with each print - the efficiency and effectiveness of the platform will therefore be continually enhanced. Users will be able to have their Nexa AI platform learn from their own print activity, or if accessing the platform via the cloud, by the wider Nexa XiP Pro user base.

“In order to truly scale additive production, process repeatability and reliability are absolutely paramount. Until now, 3D printers have been able to create anything but learn nothing. We believe that Nexa AI will change this paradigm in a material way. The ability to incorporate the physics of the print process into the printer intelligence is a huge step forward in the understanding of every aspect of the way we create 3D printed parts,” commented Izhar Medalsy, Nexa3D’s Chief Technology Officer. “The Nexa AI platform integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning into additive manufacturing, optimising build orientation, reducing material waste, and minimising post-processing. The data is collected with every print and then used to continuously tweak and further optimise parameters in order to prevent things like failed prints, suboptimal support structures, optimise print speed and inefficient post processing.”

Nexa3D is exhibiting its Nexa AI solution in Hall 11.1, Booth E31.

Earlier this week, the company announced it had signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Essentium, with CEOs Avi Reichental and Blake Teipel helping TCT to explain the move here.