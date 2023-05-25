nTop introduces major update to flagship software product

× Expand nTop

nTop has announced the latest major update of its flagship product nTop 4, with new capabilities across design, integration, scaling and adoption.

The company shared the capabilities of its updated software platform at the recent RAPID + TCT event.

"At nTop, we have always believed that design is at the core of solving the world's hardest engineering problems. nTop 4 marks the next stage of our journey enabling engineers to deliver highly engineered AM parts for products to reach new levels of performance," commented Bradley Rothenberg, nTop co-founder, and CEO.

As AM opens up a vast design space, manual iterations become impractical and time-consuming. nTop 4 introduces Field Optimisation, a new generative design technology that helps engineers navigate the 'overwhelming number of design parameters' introduced by these complex engineering problems, accelerating decision-making and improving part performance.

Field Optimisation layers a multi-scale and multi-objective optimisation engine on top of nTop's core technology, resulting in a design tool that is both extremely powerful and easy to implement.

The capability is also said to introduce easy-to-use workflows that enable engineers to generate better-performing AM part designs for applications like lightweighting, medical implants, and industrial design. nTop will continue to develop the capabilities of this new technology in future releases.

Meanwhile, the company has also introduced Implicit Interop, which - as explained here - eliminates data exchange bottlenecks for even the most complex designs, enabling data transfer between nTop, manufacturing, CAD, and CAE software in files sizing in the megabytes, not gigabytes.

The first Implicit Interop software connection will be available via a plugin with EOSPRINT 2.14 in June, while the nTop Core developer library will make it easier for partners to implement native Implicit Interop integrations. The nTop Implicit File has also been designed to directly exchange implicit geometry without meshing, resulting in smaller file sizes at lossless precision.

Another new feature, nTop Automate, enables users to multiply the impact of engineering resources by executing nTop workflows through a programmatic environment.

In addition to the Windows deployment, nTop 4 introduces nTop Automate for Linux, which allows engineers to unlock more economical cloud computing or use available on-premise high-performance computing (HPC) resources.

Finally, nTop 4 will also feature nTop Accelerate, a range of one-to-one training services, custom workshops, and design sprints to help nTop's customers best meet their program objectives.