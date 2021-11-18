nTopology raises $65m in Series D funding round

× Expand nTopology Rocket nozzle with lattice structure designed in nTop Platform.

nTopology has secured an additional $65 million in funding, taking the company’s total financing up to $135 million.

The Series D funding round was led by Tiger Global, with contributions coming from Oldslip Group, Root Ventures, Canaan Partners, Haystack and Insight Partners. It follows a $40m funding round in September 2020.

nTopology will use this new capital to ‘expand the types of applications’ it serves in product development and ‘strengthen its global footprint.’ The company’s software platform – of which a third generation was launched in April – is built on implicit modelling, field-driven design and the block system, which combine to provide engineers with ‘the next-generation of design tools.’ This offering has been adopted by more than 300 customers, including Ford, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell and Wilson.

“Earlier in my career, I found that most of the engineering software, like CAD, was a bottleneck in driving innovative design,” commented Bradley Rothenberg, co-founder and CEO of nTopology. “Our company was built specifically to solve engineers’ problems, allowing them to fully utilise the power of additive manufacturing processes and fill the gaps left by these old legacy design tools.”

“nTopology’s customers are using this software to design the most critical parts of their products,” added John Curtis, Partner, Tiger Global Management. “We’re excited to see the role nTopology will play as a new leader in engineering software as advanced manufacturing pushes the boundaries of how products are designed and made.”

The TCT Conference @ Formnext is your best opportunity to find out how AM is impacting the world today, and how it will develop in future. Buy your tickets now!

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.