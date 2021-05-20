nTopology software & Desktop Metal 3D printing technology used to redesign Preziosa Francesco robotic grippers

× Expand nTopology

Preziosa Francesco SRL, a manufacturer of sheet metal cabinets, and Add-it have cut up to 40% out of redesigned custom robotic grippers using nTopology software and Desktop Metal’s 3D printing technology.

Having invested hundreds of thousands of euros into a robotic cell and automated press brake bending machine, Preziosa Francesco felt the long lead times involved in CNC machining the robot grippers made it difficult to complete specific jobs. Moving the production to 3D printing using Desktop Metal’s Studio System and 17-4 PH stainless steel, the partners decided to tackle a number of design characteristics and reduced weight, cost and time in the process.

Among the changes to the design were a honeycomb-like perforation pattern to the robot gripper than provided better traction and was easy to manufacture using metal 3D printing. Utilising nTopology’s built-in Topology Optimisation capabilities, the partners also executed a slender design to expand the robot’s ‘safe zone’ and increase its agility, while maintaining the stiffness and grip force.

By implementing these design changes, Preziosa Francesco SRL and Add-it reduced the weight of the grippers by 32-40%, reduced the cost by 35% compared to outsourcing, and went from concept to application in four days compared to two weeks.

“Theoretically, you can have a very clever production system, but if it doesn’t work as intended because of a cheap part, an investment worth hundreds of thousands is at stake,” commented Marco Preziosa, CEO of Preziosa Francesco SRL. “nTopology allowed us to use our robotic manufacturing cell and Desktop Metal Studio Systems to its full potential.”

“In one afternoon, we managed to make the component we needed,” added Gianluigi Rossi, Design Engineer at Add-it. “In a few minutes, we could change the type of grip and produce a part that was ready to manufacture.”

