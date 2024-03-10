Phase3D introduces True Layer Thickness toolkit at AMUG Conference

× Expand Phase3D True Layer Thickness records the uniformity and amount of powder distributed across the build area. The data, visualised in 3D (left) is created using Fringe structured light in-situ monitoring system (right).

Phase3D has launched its True Layer Thickness toolkit at the AMUG Conference in Chicago, Illinois.

The toolkit has been developed to measure the quantity of metal powder spread across the build area in microns, helping to certify uniform distribution for every layer of every build in metal powder bed fusion 3D printing processes.

This, Phase3D believes, will set a new standard for inspection in metal powder bed fusion, supporting users in regulated industries - such as aerospace, medical, and energy - in their bid to meet the requirements of critical use applications.

The company is said to have worked with a 'prominent aerospace company' to develop the True Layer Thickness toolkit, with in-situ monitoring and inspection features available to users. True Layer Thickness integrates seamlessly with Phase3D's Fringe in-situ monitoring system, with the company's patented technology helping to create quantifiable measurements of how much powder is being spread, while also ensuring precise inspection of the amount of metal powder deposited for each layer. By working with a leading aerospace player, Phase3D also says its new True Layer Thickness toolkit has been 'tailored to the challenges of industrial manufacturing'.

Dr. Niall O’Dowd, CEO and Founder of Phase3D, commented: "We are pleased to introduce True Layer Thickness. This new toolkit underscores our commitment to advancing AM for the benefit of widespread adoption of the technology for critical use applications."

The True Layer Thickness toolkit will be available for all Phase3D customers and can be seen at the AMUG Conference, in Chicago, IL at Booth 101 in Salon D.