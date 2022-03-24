PostProcess Technologies makes digital thread software platform available

PostProcess Technologies

PostProcess Technologies has announced the availability of CONNECT3D via an annual subscription service.

The company first announced its CONNECT3D platform back in April 2018. It has been developed to allow users to leverage CAD and slicing files to automatically define the requirements for post-printing.

Launched as a supplementary platform to AUTOMAT3D, CONNECT3D integrates with factory automation systems to support the automation of lights-out manufacturing processes. It applies AI capabilities to generate optimised recipes for part-specific requirements and leverages industrial IoT capabilities to optimise ‘solution performance and maximise customer value.’ The platform is also built on an open architecture that allows the interoperation of third-party software platforms, such as MES, print management and CAD solutions, to unify the digital thread.

CONNECT3D’s key features include the intuitive presentation of alerts for real-time operations management, access to historical information, and planning and scheduling tools to make operations more efficient. There are also remote monitoring capabilities, notification services via text and email, and features that encompass user administration, license management and robust security.

“Our CONNECT3D Additive Manufacturing Platform sets the stage for the industry’s next-step function advancement in additive manufacturing,” commented Rich Caplow, PostProcess VP of Product. “Today in additive manufacturing data is captures and connected in the design and printing phase, but the digital thread for a 3D part is cut off prior to its final finished stage. CONNECT3D links the finishing or post-printing stage to the part’s digital thread to unify the complete workflow.”

