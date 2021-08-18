PrintParts appoints CPO to lead new additive manufacturing traceability platform

PrintParts CPO Ashley Kerth.

3D printing service provider PrintParts has appointed Ashley Kerth as Chief Product Officer to lead the development of a new additive manufacturing traceability solution.

SmartParts is being developed by PrintParts as an industry-wide material authentication and traceability platform.

Having successfully submitted a ‘digitally connected SmartPart’ to the US Navy’s Hack the Machine Challenge and winning the Design Inspiration Award earlier this year, PrintParts then had its application into the Microsoft for Startups Programme accepted. Here, the company is able to leverage Microsoft’s internal consulting team and funding to support the development of SmartParts.

In addition to these resources, PrintParts has also sought to hire Kerth, who has a wealth of product management experience. Most recently, Kerth has been at Hexagon, where he was responsible for product management and strategy of the company’s Smart Factory solutions. Kerth has also held product management and strategy roles and HP, Oqton and Autodesk, while also previously operating his own machine shop and manufacturing engineering consulting business as part of the Siemens PLM Software channel ecosystem.

“Ashley brings a wealth of knowledge in advanced manufacturing, industry 4.0 initiatives and product development to the team,” commented Robert Haleluk, CEO of Print Parts. “We are thrilled to have Ashley lead SmartParts product development and help bring an integrated traceability solution to the additive manufacturing industry.”

“Traceability and part serialisation is a challenge that has yet to be solved for additive manufacturing,” added Kerth. “Working on a ground-breaking technology project like SmartParts is a unique opportunity to bring together 29 years of experience delivering manufacturing and digital solutions with a global network of relationships to fill this gap; allowing additive manufacturing to truly scale to production and unlock the ‘additive manufacturing 2.0’ era.”

