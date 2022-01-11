PrintParts launches SmartParts Integration Partner Program

× Expand PrintParts

PrintParts has announced the launch of its SmartParts Integration Partner Program which will develop integrations of existing advanced manufacturing workflow software solutions.

SmartParts consists of Intelligent Materials, scanning hardware and cloud software to connect digital manufacturing data to 3D printed parts. PrintParts is now looking to expand and enhance its offering by providing a platform for partners to integrate their manufacturing workflow tools with the cloud-based SmartParts solution.

By establishing the SmartParts Integration Partner Program, PrintParts is aiming to give manufacturers more confidence in 3D printing workflows and ultimately accelerate adoption of the technology. Already, PrintParts has aligned with 3D Control Systems to integrate its advanced manufacturing workflow software and is now seeking additional collaborators. Participation in the programme provides access to SmartParts APIs and development tools that allow data engineers to create integration points that link digital manufacturing data from existing software systems to SmartParts Intelligent Materials via scanning hardware and the SmartParts cloud.

“Integrations are at the centre of our approach to develop an ecosystem of SmartParts partners,” commented Ashley Kerth, Chief Product Officer at PrintParts. “We intend to deliver our unique technologies by meeting customers where they are, in their existing software tools. We believe that our solution can significantly enhance the ability of established manufacturing workflow vendors to provide full end-to-end traceability to their customers.”

