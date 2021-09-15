Roboze launches Prometheus 3D printing slicing software

Roboze has announced the launch of its Prometheus 3D printing slicing software that has been designed to help increase the productivity of its users.

The software was unveiled at RAPID + TCT and has been optimised for all of Roboze’s 3D printing systems.

Roboze believes Prometheus will provide its users with a ‘complete, simple and intuitive’ software platform that enables them to manage their workflow end-to-end. The company says it has developed the software platform to ‘specifically consider the robust performance capabilities’ of its Production and Professional Series of 3D printing systems, as well as the characteristics of its high-performance polymer and composite materials.

“We want our customers to extract the maximum performance from our machines and, at the same time, experience improved print preparation operations, starting from the first slicing phase,” commented Alession Lorusso, founder & CEO of Roboze. “We worked continuously for two years to develop software that matches the quality of our printers and provided added value to our customers.”

“Our customers and their experiences informed the development of Prometheus, which dramatically simplifies the printing process and increases the performance of Roboze printers,” added Antonio Pastore, Head of Engineering at Roboze. “Just as 3D printers are constantly evolving, software must also evolve and accelerate ongoing hardware and automation enhancements. I am very proud of the results of this technological achievement, which addresses and overcomes all of the limitations of other software products in the market.”

