Senvol to demonstrate machine learning approach to additive manufacturing process qualification

Senvol will lead a program focused on demonstrating a machine learning approach to additive manufacturing process qualification after America Makes awarded the company a US Air Force-funded contract.

The program will see Senvol apply its Senvol ML machine learning software to enable additive manufacturing process qualification. Boeing, the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University, Battelle, ATI Inc., Element Materials Technology, 3Degrees, Pilgrim Consulting, and AoZora Additive have all been named as partners in the program.

As the project gets underway, Senvol will seek to demonstrate a novel approach to a delta qualification for additive manufacturing, leveraging machine learning. With machine learning, it is believed that the qualification approach will be flexible enough to handle any change to the AM process, making it ‘ideal for sustainment in the long-term’

Senvol ML already supports the qualification of AM processes and will be used to develop statistically substantiated material properties analogous to material allowables, while also optimising data generation requirements. Though the software and the resulting novel qualification approach are and will be applicable to any AM process, machine and material, Senvol will demonstrate the approach using a Ti-6Al-4V grade 5 material processed using a metal laser powder bed fusion machine.

“The primary objective of this program is to demonstrate a novel approach, using machine learning, to rapidly and affordably update and/or establish a qualified AM process which can allow for changes in key AM process variables – namely, the use of a new AM machine of a different make or model,” commented Dr. Brandon Ribic, America Makes Technology Director. “By demonstrating a novel approach, we hope to accelerate and reduce the cost of establishing equivalence to the baseline material.”

“Senvol will implement data-driven machine learning technology has the potential to substantially reduce the cost of process qualification and re-qualification,” added Senvol President Zach Simkin. “By demonstrating a novel approach, Senvol aims to drive tremendous value for the US Air Force, the America Makes membership, and the additive manufacturing industry at large. This program will build on the success of several prior programs that we have led in this area. We are pleased to continue to utilise our machine learning capabilities to address this critical need for the industry and are thrilled to work with such an accomplished team on this program.”

Dr. William E. Frazier, retired Chief Scientist for Air Vehicle Engineer at NAVAIR / The Navy Senior Scientist for Material Engineering, and currently President of Pilgrim Consulting LLC, offered: “I am very pleased to join Senvol’s team for this program. Senvol’s machine learning-enabled approach directly addresses a major industry challenge: the rapid and cost-effective ability to qualify an additive manufacturing process. I have been involved with the qualification of several additive manufacturing processes and materials for flight, and in my opinion, the further development of this technology will have a positive impact on the cost, schedule, and performance of both DoD and commercial platforms.”

The results of the program will be made available to the America Makes membership, as well as to the US Government.

The United States Air Force has worked with Senvol before, adopting its machine learning software in a multi-laser metal 3D printing program in 2020, while the US Army provided Senvol with funding last year to demonstrate that consistent part performance can be achieved on different additive manufacturing machines located at different sites.