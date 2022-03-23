Sigma Labs & AMFG partner to combine quality assurance and MES capabilities

Sigma Labs and AMFG have announced a partnership which they believe will optimise additive manufacturing workflows and enhance end-user productivity.

By combining their respective quality assurance and manufacturing execution system capabilities, Sigma Labs and AMFG anticipate increases in quality and efficiency for additive manufacturing users, while decreasing costs as they enter serial production. The companies intend to present details of their collaboration at the upcoming AMUG Conference in Chicago.

Among the key benefits of Sigma Labs and AMFG’s alliance, according to the partners, is the ability to automate the production workflow with full traceability from powder to part and visibility into production monitoring. Data can viewed in real-time and leveraged to support simulation, material properties prediction and key quality assurance checks. Their combined solutions also provide data connectivity and integrity throughout the manufacturing process agnostic of equipment environment.

“While there are point solutions that solve specific challenges, everyone benefits when data between systems flows freely and is used to optimise the entire process,” commented Sven Hinrichs, AMFG’s Global Head of Technical Consulting. “We’ve been great admirers of the tremendous strides Sigma Labs has made in ensuring part quality and qualification and are very happy to partner with their team to integrate for customers into an optimised end-to-end solution.”

“We chose to partner with AMFG because of their solid reputation in the manufacturing execution space,” added Sigma Labs President Jacob Brunsberg. “Like Sigma Labs, AMFG is committed to deep collaboration that benefits individual customers as well as the additive manufacturing industry as a whole. The focus has shifted in the past several years from developing technology for technology’s sake, to solving the end user’s business problem. Both of our companies are industry leaders in embracing this trend.”

