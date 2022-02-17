SLM Solutions launches quality assurance software platform

SLM Solutions has announced the launch of its SLM.Quality software platform that allows users to perform build job evaluations, process qualifications and part certifications.

The quality assurance software is compatible with the SLM 125, 250, 500 and 800 systems and has already been deployed by several of SLM Solutions’ customers during a beta phase.

Enabling improved traceability and documentation of key process data, SLM Solutions says it has introduced the SLM.Quality solution in response to the needs and wants of its customers. With SLM.Quality, users can now visualise and evaluate their build data, making it easier to validate parts and continuously improve their processes. An optional SLM.Quality API also means customers can integrate this process within their production control system.

“SLM.Quality is the ideal quality assurance solution to enable additive manufacturers to adopt the best-in-class industry practices by performing process qualification and part validation activities even more efficiently than before,” commented Nicolas Lemaire, Product Manager Software & Product Control at SLM Solutions. “The solution is flexible as we offer ready-to-use desktop application with visualisation dashboards and a reporting tool, but also an API to enable seamless access to the process data for the MES and Production control system.”

