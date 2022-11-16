SLM Solutions presents software partner ecosystem featuring Materialise, Oqton and more

SLM Solutions has announced Authentise, Materialise and Oqton amongst a list of key additive manufacturing (AM) players onboard its new software partner ecosystem.

Introduced during Formnext, the metal 3D printing company says the ecosystem will complement its in-house software portfolio to deliver a comprehensive end-to-end AM software solution encompassing build preparation, AM digitalisation, connectivity and quality assurance.

Nicolas Lemaire Software Product Manager of SLM Solutions explains: “This new software partner ecosystem – based on SLM Solutions open architecture – offers our customers the broadest and most compelling joint software portfolio to industrialise and take their AM operations to the next level, while overcoming key business challenges along the entire process chain.”

SLM says Materialise’s Magics is currently the most proven build preparation tool for its selective laser melting systems, but Nicolas notes “there is no one build preparation software that meets all requirements,” and says this new partner ecosystem will allow customers to choose the best-suited software for their application.

Traceability and strong IP protection in distributed manufacturing models were also highlighted as key challenges the ecosystem will address by providing users with access to “out-of-the-box” solutions from software providers that are already established in those areas.

For connectivity, which SLM Solutions sees as a key requirement for scaling AM for production, Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Internet of Things (IoT) solution providers such as Oqton and Materialise, which is newly formed CO-AM business, will allow SLM users to streamline and enhance production processes through automation, integration and full visibility.

Roy Sterenthal, VP Industrial Additive, Oqton said: “The partnership between Oqton and SLM Solutions will allow our mutual customers to access and optimise AM workflows in one place, bringing an end to fragmented workflows. Customers will be well-equipped to meet the growing need for highly complex parts and serial production in Industrial Additive Manufacturing.”

To address quality assurance, SLM says its in-house SLM.Quality software enables easy evaluation of the build job process data through standard dashboards and full documentation of the build process, but adds it is also partnering with other quality assurance software companies to enable customers to “perform extended quality control through even more powerful dashboards, combining different evaluation technologies like industrial X-ray Computed Tomography with 3D visualisation and automatic part and process defect detection through machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies.”

Additional partners unveiled as part of the ecosystem include 3DXpert, Assembrix, Autodesk, CADS Additive, Dyndrite (which announced its support last month), Hexagon, Indentify3D, nebumind, Siemens, Sigma Additive Solutions, Viaccess-Orca and more.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Gain 3D printing insights from Boeing, Jack Wolfskin and more at the TCT Conference @ Formnext. Get your pass here.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.