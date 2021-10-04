Stratasys introduces ProtectAM data security software to support government partners

× Expand Stratasys

Stratasys has announced the launch of its ProtectAM data security solution to support its ongoing work with government and defence organisations.

ProtectAM is set to be extended to other industry segments beyond government in the future, but will initially be made available to its government customers. It will first be made available for users of Fortus 450mc (effective Oct 1st), before being rolled out to users of the F900 before the end of the year, the F370 and F770 in Q1 2022 and some of the company’s other 3D printing processes and machines beyond that. Stratasys’ work with governmental organisations is growing, as exampled by the US Navy’s decision to instal 25 F900 FDM 3D printing platforms within the next five years.

The data security platform it has introduced uses Red Hat Enterprise Linux, which is the preferred Linux platform of the US government to help deliver continuous information processing security in accordance with requirements contained in the applicable Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) issued by the Defence Information System Agency of the US Department of Defense. STIG outlines several hundred security controls to protect against cybersecurity threats.

By developing a data security platform that adheres to STIG security controls, Stratasys believes it has opened its 3D printers up to new applications within the government. Because of ProtectAM’s adherence to STIG, the US military is now better able to deliver a geographically distributed network of 3D printers across US military bases, for example, while mission-critical digital files can be sent faster and parts now printed locally at faster speeds.

“The benefits of 3D printing are clear, including getting critical products wherever they are needed, with maximum speed and minimal cost, all while extending the lifespan of existing assets to save taxpayer dollars,” commented Dick Anderson, Senior Vice President for Manufacturing at Stratasys. “Furthermore, the integrity of parts printed from digital files is absolutely essential, and we have established the ProtectAM solution to be a world-class security solution to continue the adoption of additive manufacturing by government agencies, and ultimately to commercial segments as well.”

“Software is a front and centre challenge for nearly every government agency, and a need that Red Hat helps to address through our extensive work in certifying the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform to meet stringent public security requirements,” added David Egts, Chief Technologies, North America Public Sector, Red Hat. “Red Hat Enterprise Linux provides a platform that assists users in meeting the rigorous software security needs for sensitive computing without sacrificing flexibility, scalability or innovation. We’re pleased to be able to provide this as a foundation for Stratasys as they work to innovate industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing in the public sector.”

