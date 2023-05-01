Xact Metal partners with Addiguru to launch Smart Layer software solution for metal 3D printers

× Expand Xact Metal Installations Twitter - Smart Layer Interface

Xact Metal has announced the launch of its Smart Layer software solution for automated visual monitoring and real-time analysis of its laser metal powder-bed printers.

The metal additive manufacturing OEM partnered with Addiguru to build the foundation of Smart Layer, which Xact Metal believes will make its metal 3D printing technology easier to use while yielding more values to customers. Addiguru provides in-situ monitoring technology for additive manufacturing processes.

With Smart Layer users can conducts a layer-by-layer analysis using computer vision algorithms and convolutional neural networks. It has been designed to provide anomaly detection in real-time and notify the operator upon issue detection time to prevent print failures. By harnessing Addiguru's capabilities, Xact Metal is aiming to deliver a robust real-time defect detection tool to address part anomalies in the 3D printing process.

"We are excited to introduce Smart Layer monitoring," commented Juan Mario Gomez, CEO of Xact Metal. “Addiguru’s open policy has allowed us to easily integrate our technologies to provide even more value to the end user. Our focus at Xact Metal is not only to make metal additive manufacturing affordable, but also easy to use. Smart Layer compliments this mission by using intelligent tools to verify the integrity of each print, one layer at a time."

"Addiguru is pleased to work with Xact Metal on their Smart Layer solution,” added Shuchi “SK” Khurana, President and CEO of Addiguru. “Using advanced imaging technology, Smart Layer identifies typical issues such as part swelling, streaks, hops, and spatter on the print bed. Since their foundation six years ago, Xact Metal has focused on increasing the adoption of metal 3D printing technology and we are glad that Smart Layer can support abundant printing experiences and this mission."

Xact Metal is exhibiting at the RAPID + TCT event in Chicago from booth #4836 from May 2-4.