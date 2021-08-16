Xerox backs CASTOR as 3D printing software firm raises $3.5m

× Expand CASTOR

3D printing software company CASTOR has closed a $3.5 million seed+ round which saw Xerox join as a new investor.

The round also included Tel Aviv-based Spring Ventures as a new investor, while existing investors like Evonik Venture Capital, Jeremy Coller, TAU Ventures and Chartered Group also contributed.

CASTOR was founded in November 2017 and has since brought to market a software platform that allows users to assess the printability of part designs and the best materials to additively manufacture said part. The software – which is being offered via CASTOR Light for new additive manufacturing adopters, CASTOR Enterprise for ‘AM experts’ and CASTOR White Label for AM vendors – assess designs technically and economically to suggest the best material and technology options, identifying redesign opportunities and simulating the likelihood of failure.

This product portfolio is capable of supporting users wishing to use additive manufacturing for end-use parts, jigs and fixtures, and spare parts, while the likes of Nexa3D and Evonik are among the industry vendors using CASTOR. With another wave of funding, CASTOR will look to continue developing its offering to market in order to cater for its growing customer base.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with additive manufacturing industry leaders and add layers of intelligence and automation to help engineers realise the full potential of AM,” commented Omer Blaier, founder and CEO of CASTOR. “The investment will allow us to grow and further address the needs of large enterprises.”

