Solid Print3D to distribute Massivit 3D printing products throughout UK & Ireland

× Expand Massivit 1800 Massivit 1800 3D printer.

Massivit 3D has announced Solid Print3D as the distributor of its 3D printing platforms and services throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Solid Print3D is the sister business to SolidWorks reseller Solid Solutions and has a customer base of more than 19,000 engineering and designers. The company supplies machines from the likes of Markforged, Formlabs, Ultimaker and BigRep.

Adding Massivit’s products to that portfolio, Solid Print3D will also provide installation, maintenance and technical support services, as well as offer Massivit’s patented 3D printing materials. Massivit’s 1800 and 1500 series of machines facilitate the printing of large parts, such as those required in signage and display applications, up to 145cm in width, 111cm in depth and 180cm in height. The machines can also print at speeds up to 35cm per hour and require little to no support structures.

Through the agreement with Solid Print3D, Massivit is looking to make these capabilities more accessible to the UK and Ireland design and manufacturing markets. Solid Print3D will begin distributing Massivit products immediately, while also working with its new partner to deliver webinars and visual demonstrations in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to forge this partnership with Solid Print3D, an established provider of comprehensive 3D printing solutions and services,” commented Erez Zimerman, Massivit 3D CEO. “We see this as an essential step forwards in further permeating the EMEA region and introducing to the UK and Ireland the clear benefits of production speed and scale facilitated by large-volume 3D printing. In particular, we believe that manufacturers and designers can now gain enormous business value from Massivit 3D’s technology that has been shown to shave weeks off the product developments phase, ultimately shortening time-to-market.”

“At Solid Print3D we pride ourselves on being able to offer a variety of additive manufacturing solutions to a variety of business sectors. We feel integrating Massivit 3D into our portfolio allows us to supply a unique 3D printing technology that will engage multiple markets thanks to its speed and size,” added Solid Print3D founder and Managing Director Neil Sewell. “With the ability to produce large parts quicker than any other technology, we believe Massivit 3D is a disruptor and will transform the large-volume 3D printing marketplace. We are incredibly proud to partner with Massivit 3D and look forward to working closely with them moving forward.”