SOLIZE installs second Roboze ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED 3D printer

SOLIZE has installed a second ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED at its Toyota plant in Japan, Roboze has announced.

The company deployed its first Roboze machine in Q1 2025, becoming an authorised distributor of Roboze products in Japan.

A second machine will, according to SOLIZE, strengthen its production system for verification, manufacturing support and benchmarks for equipment review. The first Roboze machine is said to have received ‘outstanding feedback’ from customers in the automotive, motorcycle racing, aerospace and energy sectors.

Doubling its Roboze 3D printing capacity, SOILIZE expects to achieve faster response times and higher throughput.

“We were amazed by the speed and quality of the ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED,” said Jumpei Kise, AM Service General Manager of SOLIZE PARTNERS. “Motorsport is always pressed for time and expected to get results. ARGO 500 HYPERSPEED is the perfect 3D printer to support customers like them.”

“SOLIZE is a partner that fully embodies the spirit of engineering excellence,” said Alessio Lorusso, CEO of ROBOZE. “Their deep technical expertise and forward-thinking approach perfectly align with our mission to transform manufacturing with super polymers and composites. Together, we’re helping industries reduce weight, improve performance and embrace a more responsible production model.”

In addition to increasing its presence in Japan through the partnership with SOLIZE, Roboze has also aligned with SLB to develop local production capacity for non-metallic 3D printed parts in Saudi Arabia and opened an office in Abu Dhabi to support manufacture of critical parts in UAE this year.