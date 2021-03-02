Stratasys to supply 3D printed parts to several additional aircraft families as Airbus renews contract

× Expand Airbus Airbus A320 production facility. Airbus A320 production facility.

Stratasys has been awarded a contract extension by Airbus for the production of 3D printed polymer components for the interior of its aircraft cabins.

While the initial contract was focused solely on the A350 aircraft, the renewal includes the production of parts for several more aircraft platforms, as well as spare part production.

Having worked with the likes of Airbus for many years now, Stratasys considers itself a leader in supplying and enabling 3D printed components used in the aviation sector. The company has longstanding relations with the indsutry’s biggest players and has moved in recent years to develop product offerings specific to the aerospace sector, like the Certified Aircraft Interior Parts (CAI) F900 for example, while also carrying out a public qualification of advanced materials with the National Center for Advanced Materials Performance (NCAMP) and other partners using its additive manufacturing technology. Its ULTEM 9085 product was the first additive manufacturing material to receive NCAMP-certification and the material forms a significant part of CAI F900 offering.

This material has also played a significant role in the relationship between Stratasys and Airbus, with thousands cabin parts printed with the ULTEM 9085, such as non-structural brackets, being installed on Airbus’ A350 XWB vehicles. Now, the pair are to begin expanding the application Stratasys 3D printing offering. In addition to the A350 aircraft, Stratasys’ 3D printing technology will be harnessed to produce components for the A300, A330, A340 and A320 aircraft platforms, as well as replacement and spare parts for the company’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).

In a statement announcing the contract renewal, Stratasys commented: “Stratasys is proud to continue to build on our long-term relationship with Airbus as a technology, material and part supplier. The company’s industrial FDM systems and materials provide the performance and manufacturing repeatability valued by space, commercial aviation and military customers. As it recovers from pandemic slowdowns, the aviation industry is expected to increasingly turn to additive manufacturing for strong yet lighter weight parts and consolidated assemblies, while digital inventory of 3D printable spare parts promises to make MRO operations more agile and cost effective.”

