Stratasys adds lower-cost enterprise level multi-material 3D printer to PolyJet family

Stratasys is once again expanding its PolyJet 3D printer family in a bid to make its multi-material additive manufacturing technology available to a wider range of users.

The company has today announced the launch of its new J850 Pro, a multi-material enterprise level system that’s said to offer a more affordable way for engineers to produce functional prototypes and product design validations, without the full colour capabilities of its sister J850 Prime system.

Speaking in a press release, Stratasys’ Design Vice President Shamir Shoham, said: "We’ve seen the value to customers of our PolyJet 3D printers – in throughput, accuracy, reliability, and multi-material capabilities – and are excited to have the J850 Pro now bring that value to our engineering customers, at an attractive price."

With and build box of 490 x 390 x 200 mm and the ability to print with up to seven materials simultaneously – including transparent VeroClear and VeroUltra Clear, the entire grayscale space of the Vero rigid family, the Agilus30 family, and Digital ABS materials – Stratasys says the J850 Pro is well-suited to applications in consumer products, electronics, medical device, automotive and education sectors, which often require accurate simulation of textures, product labelling and shock absorption in fit and functional testing, moulding applications and more.

“The ability to easily create prototypes delivers great value to engineering teams in different stages of the development cycle,” said Ofer Libo, product manager for the J850 Pro. “In addition, the J850 Pro’s multi-material capabilities and large throughput enables them to test different designs, textures, and material properties to accelerate time to market and precisely deliver on user needs.”

The 3D print leader also adds that the new printer promises speeds double that of legacy systems, thanks to a new Super High Speed Mode used in tandem with DraftGray material for quick turnaround concept models.

The J850 Pro is available now and joins a number of new lower-cost PolyJet platforms introduced by the company last year including the J826 with full PANTONE colour 3D printing capabilities, and the J55, its lowest cost full colour system to date aimed at small to medium design firms like Pharma-tech company Syqe, which installed the technology back in September.