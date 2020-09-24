Pharma-tech company Syqe employs Stratasys J55 3D printer to validate new inhaler designs

× Expand Syqe develops technologies that allow therapeutic molecule delivery and administration by inhalation.

Israeli pharmaceutical technology company Syqe Medical Ltd. has invested in a Stratasys J55 3D Printer to speed up the development and validation of new medical inhaler concepts.

With an existing Stratasys PolyJet system already in-house, the company is now using its expanded 3D printing capability to produce ultra-realistic prototypes for inhaler casings, springs and other design elements which can be validated for fit, form and function just like the final product.

“Our products include very precise and intricate airways, which are usually less than 1mm in diameter,” explains Itay Kurgan, Product Development Manager at Syqe. “Achieving this level of complexity in the design of a prototype is very difficult, but the J55 allows us to incorporate such intricate structures into the design with a level of accuracy we’ve not seen before. We can undertake iterations much faster and earlier in the design process, which ensures we can better validate products before they reach medical trials or when we present them to specific customers.”

The J55 launched back In April as an office-friendly, full-colour, multi-material 3D printer and a more accessible alternative to Stratasys' current PolyJet technology. Promising realistic PANTONE validated colours, textures and transparency, the J55 is capable of delivering realistic models that match the shape, material, colour and finish of final products at around a third of the cost of enterprise-class PolyJet systems.

Zehavit Reisin, Vice President of the Design Business Unit at Stratasys added: “The J55 importantly provides design studios an affordable gateway to ultra-realistic prototyping, enabling them to be much more creative with their designs and accelerate the validation process. Combine this with the fact that the rotational build tray offers such high throughput, even though the 3D printer has such a small footprint, it’s no surprise that the J55 has been a hit with designers since launch.”