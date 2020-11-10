Stratasys and nTopology team up to deliver new Design for Additive Manufacturing tools

× Expand Stratasys nTopology Complex 3D design of a jig produced using the FDM Assembly Fixture Generator on the nTop Platform engineering software.

Stratasys and nTopology are working together to develop a series of Design for Additive Manufacturing workflows for the nTop software platform.

The first result of this collaboration is the FDM Assembly Fixture Generator, which has been made available immediately on the nTop Platform and is accessible through a free trial.

Combining their respective expertise, the companies have sought to advance their existing 3D printing hardware and software offerings by designing automated design tools that will help manufacturers to move through product development and production more quickly. With the FDM Assembly Fixture Generator, users will be able to automatically design manufacturing aids for manufacture on Fused Deposition Modelling platforms, via a method that is said to ‘improve efficiency and increase productivity.’

The new tools will supplement Stratasys’ FDM 3D printing hardware, that supports materials like ULTEM 9085, Antero 800NA and Nylon 12 Carbon Fibre and the nTop platform with its fast modelling and reusable workflow capabilities.

“nTopology’s software for additive design is a powerful pairing with our additive manufacturing systems, so it was clear we should work together,” commented Stratasys Senior Vice President of Products and Solutions Pat Carey. “Our analysis shows manufacturing applications are currently seeing the most growth in our industry, from $2.8 billion in 2015 to $25 billion in 2025, so we focused our first collaboration on serving that segment. Companies want to move faster – to be able to adapt and change – and pure digital manufacturing gives them that agility.”

“We look forward to super-charging the Stratasys additive community with nTop Platform by combining Stratasys’ expertise with our powerful platform, giving both of our users improved designs with faster time to manufacture,” offered nTopology founder and CEO Bradley Rothenberg. “Manufacturing is going through the most profound shift it has seen in 100 years, and the Stratasys and nTopology collaboration brings this unique combined innovation to accelerate that shift.”

