Structur3d introduces water-soluble moulds to Inj3ctor Platform

Structur3d has announced the introduction of water-soluble moulds for the custom manufacture of rubber parts with its Inj3ctor Platform.

Inj3ctor, which was launched late last year, harnesses Ultimaker’s 3D printing technology to create 3D printed moulds, which are injected with industry-grade materials to form parts. With its dissolvable PVA filament, the printed moulds can now be washed away with regular tap water to limit the damage done to the manufactured rubber component.

Its water soluble PVA filament is said to boast strong thermal stability, withstanding the heat produced by silicone’s curing process, while the company believes its Inj3ctor offering will help manufacturers to design more intricate parts. Its moulds are also said to be 100% biodegradable with no hazardous by-products. With the combination of Ultimaker’s S5 3D printing system and Cura software alongside its Inj3ctor Platform, StructurdD believes it is ‘solidifying 3D printing’s role in industrial manufacturing’ by using the technology to enable the production of ‘factory-grade’ silicone and polyurethane parts. The Inj3ctor Platform works to inject 2-component (2K) flexible materials from curated material cartridges into any customisable shape to facilitate the manufacturing of rubber parts in small batches.

In coming up with this technology offering, Structur3D earned a place on Ultimaker’s 2020 Innovators list, with both companies excited by the possibilities of the Inj3ctor Platform.

“We are extremely grateful to be named on the 2020 Ultimaker Innovators list,” commented Dr Andrew Finkle, co-founder and CTO of Structur3d. “As product developers, we have used Ultimaker’s line up of 3D printers since the launch of our first product, the Discov3ry. The quality and openness of Ultimaker’s products empowered us to continue creating new solutions for our customers and that led to the development of our Inj3ctor Platform.”

“The Innovators list reminds us to maintain our natural sense of wonder for this technology and the curiosity that goes with it,” offered Ultimaker CMO Nuno Campos. “The best innovations don’t emerge from boardrooms instead they come from creative individuals who can apply new technologies in different ways.”

