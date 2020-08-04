TCT Asia hailed a success as Chinese manufacturing industry turns out in force

TCT Asia returned to Shanghai in early July for its sixth edition with 220 exhibitors and 8,469 professional visitors. Despite the challenges of COVID-19 and overseas travel restrictions, this year's total number of professional visitors increased by 2.12% compared to 2019. Underlying strong growth of 10% in domestic trade visitors signalled the continuing recovery of the Chinese manufacturing industry and a continuing high level of interest in additive manufacturing.

Now firmly established as China’s leading additive manufacturing and 3D printing event, TCT Asia closed the doors on its sixth edition to great feedback from exhibitors and visitors alike.

Over 8,000 visitors attended the exhibition and conference, which was one of the first post-lockdown exhibitions to take place and a sure sign that manufacturing is getting back to business.A carefully regulated entry system and registration process ensured visitors and exhibitors alike felt safe and contributed to the vibrant business conducted across the show floor and in the conference sessions.

Zack Huang, President of TRUMPF (China) Laser Division, commented: “TRUMPF has participated in TCT Asia for four consecutive years and this year is very special. Due to the epidemic, the exhibition was postponed. But to my surprise, I still saw a lot of visitors and exhibitors on site. I think China’s manufacturing industry still has a good development prospect even in the case of the epidemic. At the same time, TRUMPF will continue to increase its investment in 3D printing in the Chinese market.”

“TCT Asia has always been the main platform for exchanges in the 3D printing industry,” said Cheng Jie, Vice President of Farsoon, which launched two new machines at the show. “Farsoon has gained many potential customers and partners by participating in TCT Asia. Every year, we will communicate with many industrialised customers on-site. This strategic cooperation is conducive to the expansion of market share for both parties and mutual benefit and win-win results. All these exchanges and cooperation are inseparable from TCT Asia.”

Duncan Wood, Chairman of VNU Rapid News Co. Ltd remarked, “We are delighted that TCT Asia played its part early in the post-COVID-19 resurgence. It sends an important message to the wider exhibition industry and to the market that we serve. Understandably international participation was lower this year, but domestic attendance was up, and China has an ever-growing range of machine manufacturers emerging with world-class technology, which was all on show, cementing TCT Asia as the home of industrial additive manufacturing in China.

Wood continued, “Looking ahead to 2021 we will move to a new venue at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre with a new timeline, on 26-28th May. The dates give us sufficient distance from the 2019 edition and allow time for exhibitors to prepare their new technology and of course, by being later in the year we hope that travel is opening up and we can welcome back larger international participation for 2021."

TCT Asia 2021 will take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre, Shanghai, China, from 26-28th May 2021.