Farsoon debuts large-format metal 3D printer at TCT Asia

Farsoon's new FS621M system and build volume.

As if one big machine launch wasn't enough for one trade show, Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Farsoon Technologies is doing one better and going even bigger, with the launch of a new large-format metal laser sintering system at TCT Asia.

The company, which introduced a new high-temperature polymer system at the Shanghai event this week based on its Flight additive manufacturing technology, announced the new FS621M system is being developed in collaboration with manufacturing service provider Falcontech. The machine aims to address productivity and size limitations of current metal AM systems by providing a greater build chamber volume of 0.62 x 0.62 metres with a height of 1.1m, and maximum productivity per laser.

Farsoon believes the large build volume will open up more applications in the aerospace, oil and gas, and other industrial markets. There are already said to be seven FS621M systems installed with a number of manufacturing customers, including Falcontech, which is using the machine for large aerospace applications at its Super AM Factory following its commitment to the install of 50 Farsoon machines earlier this year.

The FS621M follows Farsoon's 'open for industry' ethos which allows users to select their own build parameters and materials for their specific applications. Other key features include the ability to equip a single 1000W laser or quad 500W lasers to increase rates of production, a dynamic 3-axis scanning system, powerful build process controls, and real-time recoating monitoring to ensure build quality.

In terms of materials, the machine features an integrated filter module with a secondary circulating system and a dual-station filter design that allows for the exchange of filters without disturbing the build. It also uses fully-sealed powder containers to allow for safe storage and transportation of powders during loading, unloading and sieving steps, and deliver a continuous feed of powder to the build.

Farsoon says it is currently looking to work with additional partners in China on the FS621M Beta system.

Visitors to TCT Asia can learn more about the machine along with new Flight system and materials at TCT Asia this week (8-10th July) on stand E5-H07 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

