Farsoon debuts high-temperature Flight additive manufacturing platform at TCT Asia

× Expand Farsoon's new high-temperature Flight 252P.

TCT Asia became one of the first exhibitions to open its doors today post COVID-19 peak with over 220 3D printing and additive manufacturing companies eager to spark the AM industry back to life.

One of those companies is China-headquartered polymer and metal laser sintering specialist Farsoon Technologies, which debuted the latest iteration of its polymer Flight Technology at the sixth annual Shanghai event today.

The company has unveiled a new high-temperature 252P platform and two materials centred on its high-speed sintering Flight Technology, which was introduced on Farsoon’s 403P system back at TCT Asia in 2019. The new Flight 252P offers two processing chamber configurations up to 220 and 280°C and employs enhanced thermal controls, temperature shielded components, and enhanced parameters which, when paired with Farsoon’s open hardware parameters, enable processing of a wide range of high performance polymer materials. The Flight 252P has been designed as a compact platform with research and small-scale production environments in mind.

“With a background over 25 years in developing additive systems and material powder, Farsoon is one of the few companies in the market that can harness integrated plastic laser sintering solutions.” says Dr. Xu Xiaoshu, Chairman of Farsoon Technologies. “During the further development and beta-testing, we are convinced by the great potential brought about by establishing a comprehensive machine-material framework for Flight Technology that will accelerate the next steps of additive of productivity, performance and details to an expanding markets and application field.”

Farsoon is also showing a new PA12 material based on FS3201PA-F, which has been developed specifically for Flight Technology to deliver parts with excellent mechanical properties, accuracy, and high toughness. The company says the material is ideal for functional prototyping and end-use components in the automotive, consumer, industrial and electronics markets. In addition, Farsoon’s FS2300PA-F Polyamide powder is being presented alongside this as an economically attractive material alternative for a wide range of rapid prototyping applications, offering good toughness, surface quality and improved production turnover with a significantly reduced cost, according to Farsoon.

Visitors to TCT Asia can learn more about the new system and materials at TCT Asia this week (8-10th July) in Hall E5-H07 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

