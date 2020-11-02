Tethon 3D announces new Chief Executive Officer

Trent Allen, Tethon 3D CEO.

Tethon 3D has announced Trent Allen as the company’s new CEO, with Karen Linder stepping up to the role of Executive Chairwoman.

The company is primarily a materials supplier for Stereolithography, Digital Light Processing (DLP) and Binder Jet 3D printing technologies, while also providing its own DLP platform and holding its own binder jetting process patent.

As it has worked to expand its portfolio to include more than a dozen 3D printing resins and five powder materials, as well as a DLP machine, an array of consumables and, since the outbreak of COVID-19, nasopharyngeal swabs, Allen has been credited with growing the Tethon business. Occupying the role of company President, Allen has been described as ‘instrumental’ as Tethon doubled revenues throughout 2020 and, with his experience in business development, enterprise sales and strategy, is being backed to continue the company’s growth as CEO.

“Trent has been a great leader contributing to increases sales, blue chip partnerships and growth of our materials portfolio,” commented Linder. “We are excited to have several new materials ready to launch before year’s end and also scale up production of custom formulations we’ve developed exclusively for our partners.”

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to represent Tethon as Chief Executive Officer and make an investment in a company that I believe is on the precipice of extraordinary growth,” added Allen. “I look forward to continuing the vision put forward by our founders.”

