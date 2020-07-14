Ultimaker launches software for seamless IT integration of 3D printing

× Expand Ultimaker Ultimaker Essentials

Desktop 3D printing company Ultimaker has announced the launch of a new software platform designed to help companies seamlessly incorporate 3D printing into their existing IT infrastructures.

Ultimaker Essentials is a paid subscription-based software said to tackle ‘several glaring IT pain-points’, improving workflow management and rolling out updates and new plugins across an organisation at the same time, while also addressing the manufacturing industry’s knowledge gap.

The software platform also includes direct support functions and a catalogue of verified plugins to support the scale of 3D printing outputs and gives users access to three eLearning courses from the newly launched Ultimaker 3D Printing Academy. This educational tool has been developed after 69% of respondents to the company’s 2019 3D Printing Sentiment Index cited knowledge as the most frequent barrier to adoption, with 40% highlighting a lack of skills as the reason for more application of the technology. The Ultimaker 3D Printing Academy offers content curated specifically to existing jobs within the manufacturing industry, with courses ranging from novice to expert level. These offerings will also be available separate from the Ultimaker Essentials software platform.

Ultimaker believes the new offerings will help to support the increased adoption and application of its 3D printing portfolio, which includes a series of desktop machinery and a growing range of industry-standard materials.

“As one of the core pillars of Industry 4.0, 3D printing is an essential part of progressive business solutions and processes,” commented Jos Burger, CEO at Ultimaker. “In the wake of the recent pandemic, companies need to quickly realise, if they haven’t already, that global supply chains and manufacturing workflows can be easily disrupted. The transition to digital distribution and local manufacturing is now imminent and more imperative than ever. The Ultimaker Essentials launch is targeted at addressing these gaps and removing the final barriers in adoption of 3D printing.”

“We are thrilled to roll-out the Ultimaker 3D Printing Academy as a premier platform for learning, which will significantly increase in value over time,” offered Nuno Campos, CMO at Ultimaker. “This is only the first step of our programme as in Q4 we will expand the Academy by releasing multiple role- and topic-based courses, which will lead to additional certifications. We look forward to the continued adoption and education of 3D printing and are excited to help business uncover how 3D printing can benefit their business now and in the future.”

Want to discuss? Join in the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.