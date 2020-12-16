UNIZ launches IBEE LCD 3D printing system via Kickstarter

× Expand UNIZ IBEE

Stereolithography 3D printing company UNIZ has announced the launch of its IBEE LCD machine via the Kickstarter platform.

The IBEE system is an entry-level machine available at a cost of $450 and is described by UNIZ as a ‘high-quality consumer 3D printer’ that ‘offers industrial capabilities’. It has been developed throughout 2020 and is said to deliver accurate and crisp results with a smooth finish.

UNIZ’ latest 3D printing offering features a build volume of 192 x 120 x 200 mm, can print at up to 80 mm/hr and harnesses a collimated light source, which ‘diverges at smaller, tighter angles’ and promises consistently high accuracy printing across the build area. It also features a 4K monochrome LCD screen, can achieve a minimum feature size of 0.2mm and a maximum resolution of 49.8um and supports the STL, OBJ, SLC, AMF and 3MF file formats.

Supporting the company’s printing technology is the UNIZ Maker software, which has been developed to ensure ease-of-use and works to automatically identify the best orientation to print and add supports, before starting the print. UNIZ Cloud, meanwhile, is a consumer model shop where users can browse and download 3D printable models and also access multi-printer management, remote monitoring and cloud-printing capabilities.

Launching the IBEE 3D printer via Kickstarter, is looking to raise around $50,000 as it prepares to ramp up production through December. It is then aiming to delivery 150 units of the printer by January 15th 2021 and a further 350 by January 30th.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.