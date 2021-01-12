UpNano reports sales of NanoOne 3D printing to academia and industry

× Expand UpNano UpNano Micro component printed on the NanoOne machine.

Austrian 3D printing company UpNano has reported several sales of its NanoOne 3D printing system across industry and academia.

Coming 14 months after the first installation of the NanoOne at Medical University of Vienna TU Wien, which is said to enable the production of ‘nano to centimetre range’ microparts, UpNano tuned each outgoing printer to the respective customers specifications.

NanoOne was founded in 2018 after spinning out of TU Wien and has brought to market a 2-photon polymerisation (2PP) 3D printing technology, said to be ultra-precise and able to achieve a throughput of up to 200mm3 per hour. Among the key capabilities of the NanoOne are its high-power 1W laser, an optimised optical pathway, its patented adaptive resolution technology and purpose developed algorithms for laser scanning. Underpinning the machine’s capabilities are the THINK3D software, which guides users throughout the entire printing process, and a range of materials, including the UpPhoto high-performance resin and the UpDraft fast prototyping resin.

While UpNano’s industrial customers remain unnamed – a new European user is said to be using NanoOne to produce transparent components – the University of Freiberg in Germany will be using the NanoOne within its material sciences efforts, while universities in the DACH region and Scandinavia have also placed orders in recent weeks.

“The NanoOne convinces with an innovative adaptive resolution technology that together with an optimised optical path and smart algorithms utilised the full power of our exceptionally strong laser,” commented Bernhard Küenburg, CEO of UpNano. “All this allows us to add specific functionalities to the system that meet individual customer requests such as the ones of our industry partners.”

In addition to securing several new sales of its NanoOne machine, UpNano has also doubled its space for offices, R&D and production at its headquarters in Vienna, and also strengthened its sales team with the appointment of Henrik Åkesson as Head of Global Sales.

“UpNano not only offers the best technology for speedy 2PP 3D printing over a wide range of dimensions, but it also benefits from a highly motivated and innovative team,” added Åkesson. “And it is both that we offer our customers – state-of-the-art printing systems and services, that helps customers to really get the best out of these machines. It is a great pleasure and honour to be part of this highly spirited team and to demonstrate to the market what 2PP 3D printing can achieve, when knowledge and motivation are at the top of their league.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.